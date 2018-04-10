Public Feedback Prompts Link Transit Revisions

Link Transit is listening to feedback it received from the public on some of its proposed service changes. It has released some revised proposals for schedule changes to Routes 20, 21, 22, and 26.

Marketing Coordinator Eric West says the revisions were prompted by public comments.

The revised proposals keep the existing schedules primarily intact. Route 21 will see some additional trips throughout the day. Routes 20 and 26 schedules will terminate in Olds Station rather than traveling all the way to Columbia Station in Wenatchee.

Route 20 will no longer travel to Manson, but will terminate in Chelan. The new trips on the Route 21 will take the place of the Route 20 trips that are being eliminated into Manson.

Route 22 will see no change to the existing schedule. All proposals can be seen here.

A final decision is expected to be made at the Link Board of Directors meeting Tuesday April 17. West says they need time to get everything ready.

Public comments will be taken up until Tuesday’s meeting. The meeting is open to the public and comment can also be given there in person.