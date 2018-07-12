Public Hearing on District Voting Tonight

The City of Wenatchee holds a long awaited public hearing on a proposal to create voting districts and use results in General elections tonight.
The proposed ordinance would end at-large election of council members and create seven voting districts. Mayor Frank Kuntz says cities in Eastern Washington are going to district voting “Yakima has, Pasco has. I think just to make sure we have a diverse City Council that is not all living on the same street”
The city has been studying the issue since a 2014 court ruling against the city of Yakima which had a significant hispanic population that was not represented on the City Council. In 2016, a committee recommended the city replace the current system to better represent minority neighborhoods.
The city council will vote on a proposed ordinance no sooner than one week after tonight’s hearing scheduled for 5:15pm at city hall
Do not believe in district voteing. We are the City of Wenatchee, Chelan County. And all voteing should reflect that. You are trying to divide us by where we live. Very Wrong!