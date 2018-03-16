Public Invited to Town Hall Meeting on Wenatchee High School Bond

The public is getting another opportunity to ask questions and hear information about the Wenatchee School District’s $120 million construction bond that voters will decide in April.

The next town hall event will take place on Wednesday, March 21st at 7:00 p.m. in the Large Group Instruction, or LGI room at Wenatchee High School.

The meeting will include members of the Citizens Facilities Committee, Wenatchee School District administration and Wenatchee School Board, as well as teachers and students. The bond will modernize and address overcrowding at Wenatchee High School.

The special election takes place April 24th