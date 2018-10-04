Public Power Week Celebration at Pybus

Chelan PUD is celebrating the many benefits of hydropower during Public Power Week

To thank customers for supporting public power, Chelan PUD offices in Chelan and Wenatchee will serve doughnuts and cider on Friday from 11am to 2pm.

On Saturday, Chelan PUD will be at Pybus Market from 10am to 1pm with informational displays, PUD lineman and a PUD truck. Kids can create their own Japanese fish print and PUD customers can enter to win 2 tickets to a Seahawks Game, Monday, Dec. 10th vs. Minnesota and personalized tour of Rocky Reach Dam and lunch.

To enter to win the Seahawks tickets or the Rocky Reach Tour;, do one or all of the following, by 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct 6. The more you do, the more chances you have to win!

· Earn one entry — Visit a Chelan PUD park, snap a pic and post to either Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, tag @ChelanPUD and add the hashtag #damcool

· Earn 3 entries– Post a video of yourself or your kids talking about why you love Chelan PUD and public power, to either Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, tag @ChelanPUD and add the hashtag #damcool

· Earn 5 entries– Visit Chelan PUD at the Hydropower Celebration at Pybus Public Market between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 6, and complete a short entry by answering a few questions about hydropower (Here is a hint! Did you know Rock Island Dam was the first hydro project on the Columbia River? It’s True)

Winners will be drawn and announced by Friday, Oct. 12.

Chelan PUD provided a press release for this story