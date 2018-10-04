Public Works “Roadeo” Competition in Wenatchee

Some of the top public works maintenance professionals in the state are competing in Wenatchee Thursday during the American Public Works Association Roadeo. The Washington State Chapter is determining winners who will move on to the National Championships. Patrick Zellner with the City of Renton said the competition brings together regional winners from equipment operators and maintenance workers from cities and counties from all over the state.

Operators are judged on speed and accuracy as they operate loaders, snow plows, backhoes and skid steers through obstacle courses set up behind the Coast Hotel.

The competition also provides networking opportunities that can be helpful when departments come together during catastrophic events.

Zellner said the event is also a way to show the public the important work that public workers perform everyday.

Zellner said the Washington Chapter has the country’s third largest membership and will host the 2019 U.S. Finals in Seattle