Public Works says tar-like substance shows up on Forest Ridge Road

Chelan County Public Works continues to do battle with a mysterious tar-like residue on Mission Ridge Road. Jill FitzSimmons, Information Officer with Public Works said this week crews have broomed the roadway twice and applied sand. Water seems to play a role in getting the material onto vehicles so the snow berms have been pushed back along the roadway. The same problem is being reported by motorists on Forest Ridge Road which was chip sealed at the same time as Mission Ridge Road. FitzSimmons said the Forest Ridge Road will get more sweeping and sanding as needed when weather permits.

In a press release, FitzSimmons said problems surfaced two weeks ago, when Public Works began getting reports from motorists who had traveled on Mission Ridge Road that a sticky, tar-like substance was on their vehicles. Efforts put into place this past week seem to be helping to reduce the particulate, said Eric Pierson, Chelan County Public Works Director/County Engineer.

Public Works is working with a materials field expert who specializes in asphalt products to help determine the potential cause of the problem and if there are any ways to mitigate the problem beyond what Public Works is currently performing.

“Unfortunately, investigations such as these take time and potential solutions are limited this time of year,” Pierson said. “In the meantime, we will continue to work to minimize the impacts on motorists.”

Public Works reminds drivers who have found the tar-like substance on their vehicles to use cold water when removing it. People should not use hot water, or any hot application, to try to remove the substance. People also should use a de-greaser/tar remover, which can be found in local automotive stores, in their cleaning efforts.