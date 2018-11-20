PUD Considers New Facilities & Block-Chain Consequences

Although the Chelan County PUD is yet to make a final decision, it seems the cost and strain of block-chain technology will have to be born by the block-chain industry …

Chelan County PUD commissioners have reviewed a series of proposed agreements with the Port of Chelan County regarding a new operations base in Wenatchee that will improve service for customer-owners … the current facilities are the victims of age and are strewn throughout the county …

PUD Commissioner, Garry Arseneault says the board is yet to agree on a plan that includes the PUD buying about 19 acres of Port property for possible construction of a new base.