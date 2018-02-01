PUD Contractor work will limit access on bridge

WENATCHEE – Chelan PUD needs to perform required maintenance on equipment located on the pedestrian bridge that crosses the Columbia River connecting the east and west sides of the Apple Capital Loop Trail just north of the George Sellar Bridge. The work is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 6, and Wednesday, Feb. 7.

The work is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. each day and last until about 10 p.m. There will be a work truck on the trestle that will block a portion of the pathway. It is suggested that bicyclists using the bridge during these work hours walk their bicycles past the work area for safety. The bridge will remain open during the maintenance work.

Signs are in place on either end of the bridge warning users of the upcoming work.