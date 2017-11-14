PUD Drones Doing Survey Work Wednesday

The following is a news release from the Chelan PUD:

A contractor for Chelan County PUD will use drones for waterline survey work in two Sunnyslope neighborhoods, west of Wenatchee, on Wednesday, Nov. 15, weather permitting.

Plans are to do the aerial surveying and photography between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday along East Peters Street from Easy Street to Ohme Garden Road and Knowles Road from Lilly Lane and sunny Meadows Loop. (See attached map.)

The work will close those sections of each street for a short time. Flaggers will be there to direct traffic. If it’s raining, the work will be rescheduled.

The drone will provide photographs to help PUD engineers plan ground surveying for water main replacements along Knowles Road and East Peters Street that are slated to begin in 2018. The drones will fly at a set elevation and follow a programmed flight path.