PUD Scam Alert

Scammers are getting bolder and trying harder to get Chelan PUD customers to believe false claims that their utility bill is past due and service will be disconnected if they don’t pay up right now.

Most utility scams involve criminals posing as electric, gas or water system employees—either in person or over the phone or internet—and demanding immediate payment via cash or re-loadable debit cards, supposedly to prevent service disconnection. Here’s how Chelan PUD customers can protect themselves when targeted by utility scammers:

· Hang up the phone or close the door, and call Chelan PUD’s direct phone number, (509) 663-8121.

· Do not give the caller or visitor cash, a prepaid card, such as a Green Dot card, a wire transfer, or any other form of payment that may be difficult to trace.

· Ignore suspicious requests for personal information such as bank account numbers, user names and passwords, credit card numbers, or Social Security numbers.

· Delete any emails from utilities that are not your service provider.

· Delete all suspicious emails that require immediate action to verify your account or demand personal information.