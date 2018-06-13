PUD Worker Dies in Accident at Rock Island Dam

An accident on the spillway at Rock Island Dam Wednesday afternoon took the life of a Chelan PUD employee.

During crane testing the 40-year-old employee was hit by a piece of steel from the spillway structure. Coworkers provided immediate first aid until emergency medical help arrived. The first responders weren’t able to revive the person.

The accident is under investigation and more information will be available when there is a better understanding of what happened.

Thursday is a day of mourning at Chelan PUD. Grief counselors are being called in to talk with PUD employees as they face this tragic news.

From a release by Chelan County PUD