Pybus Incubator attracts tennant

Mobile technology company Subsplash has announced the opening of an office in Wenatchee. Subsplash has plans to hire 15 to 20 new employees in the next coming months to work in the business incubator space at the Pybus Public Market.

Subsplash has 80 employees at it’s Seattle headquarters and according to a press release, has been looking for the right opportunity to locate in the Wenatchee Valley.

Subsplash has created enterprise software for brands like XBOX, Microsoft, Samsung, Expedia, and Cisco.