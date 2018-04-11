Quincy and Warden communities to discuss public safety

The second in a series of public meetings with Quincy Police Chief Keith Siebert will be held Thursday night, April 12th at the Assembly of God Church building on 6th Avenue SE in Quincy. Chief Siebert will be discussing the 2017 Annual Report, a first for the department, as well as goals for the future and how the public can help.

There meeting will also include a Q&A period. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.

Residents of the Warden area are invited to a Town Hall meeting scheduled with Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones on Thursday, April 12th at 6 pm at Warden High School. Sheriff Jones will discuss public safety, crime statistics and share tips on crime prevention. The Town Hall will include a Q & A session.