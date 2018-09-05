Quincy Farmer Consumer Awareness Day is Saturday

The annual Quincy Farmer Consumer Awareness Day is this Saturday. There will be hot-air balloons in the morning and evening, a fun run, car show and fireworks among the many activities held through the town. According to the event’s website, the tradition was started in 1981 when Dennis Higashiyama was listening to the radio. He heard a story on the Paul Harvey show that illustrated how farmers and consumers had drifted apart – leaving many people with little or no understanding about how food actually arrives on their grocery store shelves. For more information, check out QuincyFarmerConsumer.com.