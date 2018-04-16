Quincy High Speed Chase Tops 110 MPH

A 43-year-old Quincy man is in jail after leading Quincy Police and Grant County Sheriffs on a high-speed chase that topped 110 MPH Sunday. The chase began on the Quincy-Ephrata highway before turning on to the Quincy-George highway. The suspect turned down Road 7 where the pursuit was stopped out of concern for the public. The suspect then crashed the car in a canal near Road V NW and was found by K-9 units. Santiago Vazquez was arrested on a Department of Corrections warrant and also charged with attempted felony eluding.