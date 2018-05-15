latest News

Quincy Junior High Students Make Anti-Bullying Video

Posted By: Dylan Carder May 15, 2018

A video called “Prevent the Chain” is an anti-bullying project put together by students at Quincy Junior High School. The video was first premiered at an assembly put together by the student filmmakers. The video is below.

 

“Let’s stop this chain of bullying, shootings, and suicide. Let’s go out and make a difference. Prevent the chain.”Share, like, and/or comment if you agree. #preventthechain

Posted by Quincy School District on Monday, May 14, 2018

