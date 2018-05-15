Quincy Junior High Students Make Anti-Bullying Video

A video called “Prevent the Chain” is an anti-bullying project put together by students at Quincy Junior High School. The video was first premiered at an assembly put together by the student filmmakers. The video is below.
“Let’s stop this chain of bullying, shootings, and suicide. Let’s go out and make a difference. Prevent the chain.”Share, like, and/or comment if you agree. #preventthechain
Posted by Quincy School District on Monday, May 14, 2018
