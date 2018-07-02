Quincy Lakes Fire in Mop Up Stage

Firefighters are in mop up stage on the approximately 3,500 acre Quincy Lakes fire that was sparked Sunday afternoon. Grant County Fire District #3 Chief Don Fortier says the perimeter looks strong and should withstand any runs from today’s wind. The conditions may actually help to strengthen the containment lines, “I expect some fuels in the interior to torch off but it’s all surrounded by a good line now and I don’t anticipate any major issues with the wind” Fortier said.

No structures have been lost or damaged in the fire and Level 1 evacuation alerts have been lifted.

The cause is under investigation “I think it was human caused but we’re not really sure yet. We had had couple of other fires during this (Quincy Lakes) fire that were human caused and they just need to be careful because crews are being stretched thin” according to Fortier

Ephrata Fire Department and Grant County Fire Districts 10, 13 and the Bureau of Land Management also responded.