Quincy Lakes Fire is Contained

Despite a Red Flag Warning Monday, Grant County Fire District 3 in Quincy contained the Quincy Lakes Fire. Deputy Chief Tony Leibelt said the fire is in a monitor status at this point, “We staffed it overnight and it’s still burning in the interior in spots from what I understand but the fire containment lines on the perimeter are all holding just fine”

Leibelt said the fire is 100% contained and District 3 personnel where planning an early afternoon patrol of the fire’s interior looking for hot spots.

The acreage figure was reduced down to 2,636 acres from 3,500 acres after more accurate mapping. There were no injuries or damage reported in the fire that was likely human caused on Sunday and still under investigation. The area has reopened for recreational activities