Quincy Library Torn Down for New City Hall

The old Quincy Library was torn down yesterday as the location prepares to be the new home of Quincy City Hall. The project will also include tearing down the existing city hall at the corner of A Street NW and Central Ave N. The work will be done by DGR Grant Construction who was awarded the contract in March. The city hall is expected to be completed by next spring.
More pictures and updates can be found on the city’s project website.
