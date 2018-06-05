Quincy Man Killed, Driver Injured in Rollover Accident

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office Advisory

A 48-year-old Quincy man was killed and a woman received serious injuries due to a one vehicle collision Sunday night.

Jose Lozano was the passenger in a 2011 Cadillac CTS driven by 48-year-old Angela Anaya of Quincy. Anaya was driving at high speed north on Road P-Northwest when she failed to negotiate a curve between Martin Road Northwest and Road 13-Northwest. The Cadillac tripped and rolled four times, ejecting Lozano.

Anaya was injured but able to walk to her Quincy home, and she was then driven by a friend to Quincy Valley Medical Center. Anaya told hospital staff that she had been in a collision near I-90 and Adams Road, about 14 miles away from the actual collision scene. Deputies spent over three hours searching for the scene where a deputy found Lozano dead around 3 a.m. Monday.

Anaya was later transferred to Providence-Sacred Heart Medical Center where she was admitted in serious condition with a fractured skull.

Alcohol and excessive speed contributed to the collision. Anaya was wearing her seatbelt, but Lozano was not. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office Motor Traffic Unit is investigating.