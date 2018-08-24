Quincy Murder Investigation Continues

Quincy Police believe a murder this week was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community. Police Chief Keith Siebert said security video under review reveals the victim was targeted by his assailants, “Part of the shooting is on video and it was obvious they were looking for him and saw an opportunity”

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning and Siebert plans to provide more details later today including the victim’s name after autopsy results are released.

The investigation continues with witness interviews conducted past into the early hours on Friday morning. Quincy Police are also looking for a suspect vehicle, possibly a dark colored 2008 or newer Chevy pickup with chrome wheels and a tool box. Anyone recognizing the truck or with information that could be helpful is encouraged to contact Quincy Police at (509) 787-2222.

The victim’s body was found Thursday morning outside the QMS Auto PArts Store in the 700 block of Central Avenue South. On Wednesday night about 10:42pm (August 22) officers were called to the 1200 block of Central Ave South for a shots fired complaint. The reporting party told officers he believed the shots were fired south of the city limits. Officer responded and checked the area of SR281 and Road 9 NW but did not locate anything.

Investigators believe despite the distance between where the report of shots were heard and the scene of the murder, these two incidents are related.