Quincy PD Identify Victim of Suspicious Death

Photo from Quincy Police Department Facebook

Posted By: Kevin Rounce May 11, 2018

Quincy Police have released the identity of the man found dead in his Quincy home last week in what law enforcement is calling a suspicious death. 19-year-old Austin Durfee was found dead in his house by family members last Friday May 4th. An autopsy has been performed and results are pending as the investigation continues into Durfee’s death. The department also asks that members of the Quincy Community keep the Durfee family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

