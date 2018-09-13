Quincy PD Receiving Fraud Complaints Involving Fake Police Threats

Quincy Police say they are receiving complaints of a fraudulent phone calls to resident in the city with a spoofed phone number, listed as a department phone number 787-4718, to mirror the department. The caller claims to be with Quincy PD and threatens arrest if money is not paid to them. The Department says none of the officers will call anyone to tell them they owe money and to settle things out of court. If you receive a call like that, contact Quincy Police at 787-2222.