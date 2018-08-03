Quincy Police Collecting Food August 6th through August 10th

Quincy Police will be collecting food as part of a food drive between August 6th and 10th. Chief Keith Siebbert says food can be donated at the police station or National Night Out Monday night.

“We started this after I spoke with the director of our food bank, Terry Lainey, about the need that they have for food all year long. I thought it was, along with National Night Out, it is a great way to combine the two because it’s about community and family.”

This is the first time that Quincy PD has run this food drive as part of the community events for National Night Out and block parties they hold on Tuesday.