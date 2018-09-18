Quincy Police Holding Donuts with a Cop

Embracing the stereotype that all cops love donuts, the Quincy Police Department is hosting a Donut with a Cop event on Thursday at Akins Foods. Members of the force will be on site from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. to meet with the community. They say there will be no presentations, or prepared speeches and no agenda. The Donuts or Coffee with a Cop has been embraced around the nation as a way to connect law enforcement with their community to improve relations and abilities to work together.