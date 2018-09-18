latest News

Quincy Police Holding Donuts with a Cop

TOPICS:
Photo from Quincy Police Department Facebook

Posted By: Kevin Rounce September 18, 2018

Embracing the stereotype that all cops love donuts, the Quincy Police Department is hosting a Donut with a Cop event on Thursday at Akins Foods. Members of the force will be on site from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. to meet with the community. They say there will be no presentations, or prepared speeches and no agenda. The Donuts or Coffee with a Cop has been embraced around the nation as a way to connect law enforcement with their community to improve relations and abilities to work together.

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Quincy Police Holding Donuts with a Cop"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*