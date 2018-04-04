Quincy Police Holding Series of Public Meetings

From a press release – You are invited to a series of community meetings with the Quincy Police Department and Chief Siebert.

The first meeting starts at 6:00 PM, tomorrow APRIL 4 at St. Pius Catholic Church 805 Central Avenue, Quincy

Things we will be talking about:

*The 2017 Annual Report: What information is on it and why is it important?

*Where the Police Department is headed, with your help

*Q & A period with the Chief

The meeting will be in both English and Spanish!