latest News

Quincy Police Holding Series of Public Meetings

TOPICS:
Photo from Quincy Police Department Facebook

Posted By: Kevin Rounce April 4, 2018

From a press release – You are invited to a series of community meetings with the Quincy Police Department and Chief Siebert.

The first meeting starts at 6:00 PM, tomorrow APRIL 4 at St. Pius Catholic Church 805 Central Avenue, Quincy

Things we will be talking about:

*The 2017 Annual Report: What information is on it and why is it important?

*Where the Police Department is headed, with your help

*Q & A period with the Chief

The meeting will be in both English and Spanish!

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Quincy Police Holding Series of Public Meetings"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*