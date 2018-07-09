Quincy Woman Killed in Crash, Ex-boyfriend is Murder Suspect

A Quincy woman died Saturday and her ex-boyfriend is suspected of running her off the roadway into an irrigation ditch. State Trooper Brian Moore says 24 year old Jessica L. Cuali called 9-1-1 just after midnight to report her former boyfriend was following her “that 9-1-1 call went dead and a short time later, a collision was reported just east of Quincy on Highway 28”
Moore says an off duty Grant County Sheriff’s Deputy reported he heard a crash and saw a vehicle speeding away from the area on Highway 28 just east of Quincy.
Cuali was found dead at the scene outside her overturned SUV near MP30
Quincy Police pursued a speeding vehicle Westbound on SR 28 until it lost control and crashed at 13th Ave. SW and Hwy 28, where the driver escaped on foot.
A multi-agency team of investigators found the driver Saturday night in Wenatchee and arrested him at a residence near Boodry Street.
Moore says 26 year old Carlos E. Carranza Ibarra was booked into Grant County Jail for 2nd degree Murder. The case is still under investigation.
