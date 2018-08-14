Rabid Bat Discovery in Cashmere

The Chelan-Douglas Health District says another rabid bat was found, this time in Cashmere.

The animal was found on Friday of last week at Meadow Sweet Place in Cashmere. The bat was tested and discovered to have rabies. If anyone came into contact with the bat, you are asked to reach out to your local health jurisdiction or health care provider. The same is true for any pets that might have come into contact.

If you see a bat, do not touch or approach it, but call animal control.