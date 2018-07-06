Rabid Bat Found in Downtown Wenatchee

Chelan Douglas Health District is posting an advisory after a rabid bat was found Thursday. The bat was found in the Morris building parking lot located at 23 S. Wenatchee Ave.

The dead bat has been sent to the Washington State Lab for testing. The Morris building parking lot and its stairwell is often used by employees of the Morris building and someone, or a pet may have come in contact with the rabid bat.

Touching a rabid bat, without gloves, may expose a person, or pet to rabies. The Chelan-Douglas Health District is urging anyone who may have been in the parking lot to look into the possibility of rabies exposure.