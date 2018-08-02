Rabid Bat Found in Leavenworth

A rabid bat was recovered by Wenatchee Animal Control Tuesday evening at the Leavenworth Fish Hatchery.
The bat was found on the ground about 6pm. The Chelan-Douglas Health District is advising anyone or their pet who may have come in contact with the bat to the risk of getting rabies and a medical evaluation should be sought immediately.
Chelan and Douglas County residents who made contact or owners of a pet that had contact with the bat should call the Chelan-Douglas Health District at 509-886-6400. Anyone from outside the area that made contact with the bat are directed to their local public health department or health care provider.
