Rabid Bat Found in Leavenworth

A rabid bat was recovered by Wenatchee Animal Control Tuesday evening at the Leavenworth Fish Hatchery.

The bat was found on the ground about 6pm. The Chelan-Douglas Health District is advising anyone or their pet who may have come in contact with the bat to the risk of getting rabies and a medical evaluation should be sought immediately.

Chelan and Douglas County residents who made contact or owners of a pet that had contact with the bat should call the Chelan-Douglas Health District at 509-886-6400. Anyone from outside the area that made contact with the bat are directed to their local public health department or health care provider.