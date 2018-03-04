Race Leads to Fatal Accident on I-90

A 30-year old Quincy man is the victim of a fatal car accident on I-90 about 10 miles east of Kittitas. Washington State Patrol believes Jose Alay-Ortega was racing another vehicle just after midnight early Saturday Morning when he lost control of his 2005 Nissan Sentra.

According to the police report, Alay-Ortega was westbound at MP 125 when his vehicle began to slide sideways in lane 2, struck a rock bank in the median and rolled. The car came to a rest on its wheels facing south in the median.

Alay-Ortega died a the scene. Next of kin has been notified.