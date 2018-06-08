Rain or shine WHS Graduation is On! Outside at Apple Bowl Tonight

Wenatchee High School Principal Eric Anderson says rain or shine, graduation will happen at Apple Bowl.

Current weather reports show possible precipitation tonight. Rain or shine, the Wenatchee High School graduation ceremony will be held outside at the Apple Bowl at 8 p.m tonight.

The National Weather Service forecast for tonight indicates rain is likely after 8pm. Otherwise expect cloudy weather, with a low around 56. Winds should be west 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Graduates and guests are encouraged to be prepared and dress accordingly.

In the event of lighting or thunderstorms commencement will be delayed according to safety protocol.

Indoor facilities are not available to accommodate graduates and guests.

Around 5,000 people are expected to attend graduation.