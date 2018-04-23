Ramon Rivera named 2018Community Hero

The Wenatchee Exchange Club presented its 2018 Community Hero Award to Wenatchee High School Mariachi Teacher Ramon Rivera at a ceremony luncheon on Friday, April 20th at the Town Toyota Center.
The award is presented for outstanding service and involvement to the youth of our community. This award will only be presented as the Exchange Club finds individuals going above and beyond for the youth of our valley.
Ramon Rivera was nominated by Superintendent Brian Flones
The Wenatchee Exchange Club was formed more than 60 years ago by a group of local businessmen. The group has raised more than $500,000 during that time period and given all of it back to the youth of the community. “In the last couple of years we started to acknowledge what we call the heroes of our area, folks who impact the youth in our valley,” said Greg Peterson, President of the Exchange Club. “Ramon is one of those people. They go beyond the work contract to do what they do. They obviously care deeply about kids, and he’s had a very positive impact.”
“I very humbled to be chosen as the 2018 Community Hero Award,” said Rivera, “To be recognized by Wenatchee Exchange Club is Truly an Honor.”
