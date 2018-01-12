Real Estate prices remain strong

Pacific Appraisal Associates released their look at the real estate market in Wenatchee for December. Total sales dropped 27 percent compared to December of 2016, but the median sales price continues to climb, up 7% from one year ago. Over the past 90 days, the median price is nearly $294,000.

In the Cashmere and Leavenworth area, median sales prices were up 36% to $365,000 for the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to 2016 and the average sales prices for the year of 2017 was 19 percent higher than 2016.