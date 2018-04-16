Real Estate prices up but inventory, sales volume trend continues

The Wenatchee real estate market reports from Pacific Appraisal Associates show sales of single family homes are up 27% over the same time in the 1st quarter of 2017.

Median sales price were also up 17% from a year ago. Inventory remains a problem with active listings are down a third from 2017.

In the Leavenworth area, the number of sales also dropped by a third but median sales prices are up 24%.

Cashmere saw a 19% jump in sales prices but the number of sales dropped to half the closings in the 1st quarter of 2017

Here is a link to Pacific Appraisal Associates monthly and quarterly Real Estate Snapshots