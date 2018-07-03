REC Silicon Lays Off 40 Percent of Moses Lake Workforce

REC Silicon says they have been forced to lay off 40 percent of their Moses Lake workforce due to the on-going solar trade dispute between China and the U.S. and a lower international demand for solar grade polysilicon. In a press release, the company says they haven’t been able to access the critical Chinese market since 2014. According to the company, they invested nearly $2 billion to construct the Moses Lake facility in 2010 and at its peak, generated around $1 billion in revenue. The company has lost 500 jobs during the trade dispute.