Record Number of Passengers at Pangborn in July

More people flew out of Pangborn Memorial Airport in July than any month ever. Craig Larsen, Port of Chelan Business Development Director, says part of it was the fourth flight with the extra seats, but it’s also reflective of the economy.

“People are making more money, they have more funds to spend to go on a trip and fly somewhere. Very much reflecting the economy and reflecting that folks are seeing the convenience and advantages of flying from the local airport versus driving somewhere else.”

Larsen says they are still looking for a carrier to pick up the Wenatchee to San Francisco flight that has been approved.

A total of 12,597 passengers traveled through Pangborn in July according to Larsen.

“It’s important. It goes to show there’s lots of demand here and people looking to fly places. It’s a great story, put us in a great position as we make our case for a San Francisco flight and for other destinations hopefully in the near future.”

Larsen says they’d love to add a flight connecting a hub to the east like Denver, Salt Lake or Las Vegas.