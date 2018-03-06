Record Year for Wenatchee High DECA Program

Wenatchee DECA students had their most successful year in state competition at the DECA State Conference held in Bellevue March 1-3. “This was a record year for first place finishers from Wenatchee,” says Sierra Larkin, DECA Advisor. “Their practice and efforts paid off.”

Seventeen Wenatchee students overall qualified to compete in International Conference to be held in April in Atlanta, Georgia.

Larkin is a first year teacher and DECA advisor. “I relied on the juniors and seniors with their knowledge and leadership to help guide their peers to success,” says Larkin. “I cannot express in words how proud I am of these students.”

Congratulations to the seventeen students who qualified for international competition:

Simone Crane – 1st place

Charlie Cutter & Dawson Lewis Randall – 1st Place

Luke Jobe & Sebastian Pasion – 1st Place

Colin Snyder – 1st Place

Morgan Narby – 2nd Place

Layne Knipfer – 2nd Place

Kaiya Lankhaar – 3rd Place

Mason Dalbeck & Robey Jorgensen – 4th Place

Xavier Martinez – 4th Place

Abby Simmons & Abby Wilt – 4th Place

Ethan Harris – 5th Place

Maegan Delvo & Bailey White – 7th Place

DECA is an international association of high school and college students and teachers of marketing, management and entrepreneurship in business, finance, hospitality, and marketing sales and service. DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs to be college and career ready.