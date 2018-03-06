Record Year for Wenatchee High DECA Program

Wenatchee DECA students had their most successful year in state competition at the DECA State Conference held in Bellevue March 1-3. “This was a record year for first place finishers from Wenatchee,” says Sierra Larkin, DECA Advisor. “Their practice and efforts paid off.”
Seventeen Wenatchee students overall qualified to compete in International Conference to be held in April in Atlanta, Georgia.
Larkin is a first year teacher and DECA advisor. “I relied on the juniors and seniors with their knowledge and leadership to help guide their peers to success,” says Larkin. “I cannot express in words how proud I am of these students.”
Congratulations to the seventeen students who qualified for international competition:
Simone Crane – 1st place
Charlie Cutter & Dawson Lewis Randall – 1st Place
Luke Jobe & Sebastian Pasion – 1st Place
Colin Snyder – 1st Place
Morgan Narby – 2nd Place
Layne Knipfer – 2nd Place
Kaiya Lankhaar – 3rd Place
Mason Dalbeck & Robey Jorgensen – 4th Place
Xavier Martinez – 4th Place
Abby Simmons & Abby Wilt – 4th Place
Ethan Harris – 5th Place
Maegan Delvo & Bailey White – 7th Place
DECA is an international association of high school and college students and teachers of marketing, management and entrepreneurship in business, finance, hospitality, and marketing sales and service. DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs to be college and career ready.
