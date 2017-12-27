Wenatchee Boy Scout Troop 7 is partnering with Chelan County Public Works to recycle your Christmas tree.

On Saturday, Jan. 6, drop off your Christmas tree at the Chelan County shop in Wenatchee, 210 Easy St., between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Scouts will be collecting the trees for recycling. A $5 donation is suggested. Donations will go to Troop 7 to support its programs.

Trees can also be dropped off for recycling during regular operations at the Dryden Transfer Station, 9073 Highway 2, or at the Entiat brush yard, located off of Highway 97A behind the fire interpretive center.

When dropping off your tree, make sure it is free of all tinsel and decorations.

For more information, call Chelan County Public Works at 667-6341.