Red Cross Responding to Rattlesnake Ridge Slide

The American Red Cross has opened an emergency evacuation shelter in Yakima for residents who are being threatened by the slow moving landslide in the Rattlesnake Ridge area. The shelter is located at the Summitview Church of Christ and will have cots, food, water and additional assistance available for any community members impacted. Yakima County Emergency Management is monitoring the slide and is taking steps to prevent the slide from damaging any homes. The slide has been going on since October.