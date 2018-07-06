Red Flag Warning Going Into Effect Friday Afternoon

A red flag warning will be in effect starting at 2:00 p.m. Friday and run through 5:00 a.m. Saturday in the Northern Columbia Basin, Okanogan Highlands and the Okanogan and Methow Valleys. The National Weather Service says a cold front will arrive Friday evening triggering widely scattered thunderstorms moving west to east through the region overnight. Winds in those areas could be sustained at 10 to 20 MPH and gusting as high as 30 MPH.

Here’s the full NWS memo:

...Breezy and gusty winds today afternoon followed by scattered thunderstorms tonight... .An approaching cold front will promote breezy and gusty south winds in a continued warm and dry air mass across the Columbia Basin on Friday. The cold front will arrive Friday evening triggering scattered thunderstorms moving west to east through the region overnight. WAZ673-674-686-687-062300- /O.CON.KOTX.FW.W.0002.180706T2100Z-180707T1200Z/ East Washington Northern Columbia Basin (Zone 673)- East Washington Palouse and Spokane Area (Zone 674)- East Washington Northeast (Zone 686)- East Washington Okanogan Highlands (Zone 687)- 505 AM PDT Fri Jul 6 2018 ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AS WELL AS OVERNIGHT SCATTERED LIGHTNING FOR MOST OF THE COLUMBIA BASIN AND NE WASHINGTON... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 673 East Washington Northern Columbia Basin...Fire Weather Zone 674 East Washington Palouse and Spokane Area...and the southern portions of Fire Weather Zone 686 East Washington Northeast and Fire Weather Zone 687 East Washington Okanogan Highlands. * Winds: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidities: 17 to 25 percent. * Thunderstorms: Isolated thunderstorms with little rain fall are expected over the Columbia Basin east of Moses Lake. Storms will become wetter and increase in coverage late Friday night as they move into the eastern basin and northeast Washington mountains. * Outflow winds: Wind gusts to 40 mph are possible with some of these storms Friday night. * Impacts: Breezy and gusty winds on dry fine fuels will promote rapid fire spread. In addition lightning from overnight thunderstorms will promote new fire starts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.