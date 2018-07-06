latest News

Red Flag Warning Going Into Effect Friday Afternoon

Posted By: Kevin Rounce July 6, 2018

A red flag warning will be in effect starting at 2:00 p.m. Friday and run through 5:00 a.m. Saturday in the Northern Columbia Basin, Okanogan Highlands and the Okanogan and Methow Valleys. The National Weather Service says a cold front will arrive Friday evening triggering widely scattered thunderstorms moving west to east through the region overnight. Winds in those areas could be sustained at 10 to 20 MPH and gusting as high as 30 MPH.

Here’s the full NWS memo:

...Breezy and gusty winds today afternoon followed by scattered
thunderstorms tonight...

.An approaching cold front will promote breezy and gusty south
winds in a continued warm and dry air mass across the Columbia
Basin on Friday. The cold front will arrive Friday evening
triggering scattered thunderstorms moving west to east through
the region overnight.

WAZ673-674-686-687-062300-
/O.CON.KOTX.FW.W.0002.180706T2100Z-180707T1200Z/
East Washington Northern Columbia Basin (Zone 673)-
East Washington Palouse and Spokane Area (Zone 674)-
East Washington Northeast (Zone 686)-
East Washington Okanogan Highlands (Zone 687)-
505 AM PDT Fri Jul 6 2018

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 AM PDT SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AS WELL AS
OVERNIGHT SCATTERED LIGHTNING FOR MOST OF THE COLUMBIA BASIN AND
NE WASHINGTON...

* Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 673 East Washington Northern
  Columbia Basin...Fire Weather Zone 674 East Washington Palouse
  and Spokane Area...and the southern portions of Fire Weather
  Zone 686 East Washington Northeast and Fire Weather Zone 687
  East Washington Okanogan Highlands.

* Winds: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* Relative Humidities: 17 to 25 percent.

* Thunderstorms: Isolated thunderstorms with little rain fall are
  expected over the Columbia Basin east of Moses Lake. Storms will
  become wetter and increase in coverage late Friday night as
  they move into the eastern basin and northeast Washington
  mountains.

* Outflow winds: Wind gusts to 40 mph are possible with some of
  these storms Friday night.

* Impacts: Breezy and gusty winds on dry fine fuels will promote
  rapid fire spread. In addition lightning from overnight
  thunderstorms will promote new fire starts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
*