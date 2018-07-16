Red Flag Warning Issued for Tuesday and Wednesday

Red Flag Warnings will be in effect for North Central Washington on Tuesday. From Chelan south to past Yakima and out to Moses Lake, breezy winds and low relative humidity mean a red flag warning will be in effect from 4:00 p.m Tuesday through 10:00 p.m. Wednesday. The Kittitas Valley will also experience high winds and low humidities Tuesday afternoon and evening resulting a red flag warning. Be careful with anything that could spark a fire outdoors because it could spread quickly.

Here’s the full NWS warning:

Red Flag Warning

URGENT – FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

225 PM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

…Hot Dry and Windy Conditions Tuesday and Wednesday…

.Hot and dry conditions coupled with gusty westerly winds will

create hazards fire weather conditions in central Washington on

Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be near 100 degrees with

relative humidites around 15 percent. Cooler and moister air will

bring up the humidites in the Kittitas Valley on Wednesday so the

Red Flag Warning will only be for Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Elsewhere the warning will continue for Tuesday afternoon through

Wednesday evening.

WAZ673-677-171400-

/O.NEW.KOTX.FW.W.0006.180717T2300Z-180719T0500Z/

East Washington Northern Columbia Basin (Zone 673)-

East Washington Central Cascade Valleys (Zone 677)-

225 PM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 10 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL

WASHINGTON CASCADE VALLEYS AND THE WESTERN COLUMBIA BASIN…

The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag

Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect

from 4 PM Tuesday to 10 PM PDT Wednesday.

* Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 673 East Washington Northern

Columbia Basin and Fire Weather Zone 677 East Washington Central

Cascade Valleys.

* Winds: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* Relative Humidities: 8 to 20 percent.

* Impacts: Gusty winds and low relative humidity on dry fuels will

promote rapid fire spread.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.