Red Flag Warning Issued for Tuesday and Wednesday

Red Flag Warnings will be in effect for North Central Washington on Tuesday. From Chelan south to past Yakima and out to Moses Lake, breezy winds and low relative humidity mean a red flag warning will be in effect from 4:00 p.m Tuesday through 10:00 p.m. Wednesday. The Kittitas Valley will also experience high winds and low humidities Tuesday afternoon and evening resulting a red flag warning. Be careful with anything that could spark a fire outdoors because it could spread quickly.
Here’s the full NWS warning:
Red Flag Warning
URGENT – FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Spokane WA
225 PM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018
…Hot Dry and Windy Conditions Tuesday and Wednesday…
.Hot and dry conditions coupled with gusty westerly winds will
create hazards fire weather conditions in central Washington on
Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be near 100 degrees with
relative humidites around 15 percent. Cooler and moister air will
bring up the humidites in the Kittitas Valley on Wednesday so the
Red Flag Warning will only be for Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Elsewhere the warning will continue for Tuesday afternoon through
Wednesday evening.
WAZ673-677-171400-
/O.NEW.KOTX.FW.W.0006.180717T2300Z-180719T0500Z/
East Washington Northern Columbia Basin (Zone 673)-
East Washington Central Cascade Valleys (Zone 677)-
225 PM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 10 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL
WASHINGTON CASCADE VALLEYS AND THE WESTERN COLUMBIA BASIN…
The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from 4 PM Tuesday to 10 PM PDT Wednesday.
* Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 673 East Washington Northern
Columbia Basin and Fire Weather Zone 677 East Washington Central
Cascade Valleys.
* Winds: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* Relative Humidities: 8 to 20 percent.
* Impacts: Gusty winds and low relative humidity on dry fuels will
promote rapid fire spread.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
