Reduced Speed Zone on 97A Due to Rocky Reach Fire Being Removed Tuesday, Fire 70 Percent Contained

Here’s the Tuesday morning update on the Rocky Reach Fire for July 17, 2018.

FIRE STATUS

Acres Burned: 3386

Cause: Under Investigation

Structures Damaged: None

Closures: Temporary Flight Restriction and Burch Mountain Road

Evacuations: Level 1, Swakane Canyon

Containment: 70%

Injuries: 0

RESOURCES

Crews: 7

Engines: 21

Dozers: 3

Water Tenders: 2

Aircraft:

Total personnel: 241

Incident Summary: The Rocky Reach Fire started on the southwest flank of Burch Mountain approximately five miles northeast of Wenatchee, Washington on the evening of July 13th. Burning in grass and brush, rapid spread threatened a number of residences prompting Level 1 evacuation notices for the Burch Mountain and Swakane Canyon neighborhoods. Chelan County Fire District #1, Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest and Washington Department of Natural Resources forces responded and worked through the night. Acknowledging the growing complexity of the incident, a type 3 interagency incident management team (IMT) under Incident Commander Kimiko Nalle was mobilized on July 14 to assume command of the incident.

Yesterday: Hot, dry conditions and very steep terrain presented challenges for firefighters attempting to build line near the edge of the burn around the northwest corner of the fire. Helicopter water drops helped keep fire activity minimal, allowing ground crews to make progress toward containment. Other crews and equipment concentrated on extinguishing hot spots around the fire perimeter (mop up). By the end of the shift, fire line supervisors felt confident that the threat of additional fire growth was minimal. Consequently, the Level 1 evacuation notice for the Burch Mountain (Sunnyslope) neighborhood was rescinded.

Today: The priority will be to complete as much of the remaining work as possible, primarily consisting of mop up. As that is accomplished, many of the fire’s resources will be released or reassigned to other fires within Washington and Oregon. Progress of accomplishments will be evaluated to determine a timetable to implement a transition back to the local jurisdiction.

Closures/ Restrictions: Level 1 evacuation notice for the Swakane Canyon area. The reduced speed zone on Highway 97A through the fire area will be removed at noon today