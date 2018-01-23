Region under Winter Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service has posted a Winter Weather Advisory through 4am Wednesday. A wet and mild storm system will bring moderate to heavy snow across the mountains with snow and persisting

at times into early Thursday morning. Snow levels will start off near valley floors Tuesday and a persistent influx of warmer air will lead to rising snow levels by Wednesday.

The Wenatchee area, Waterville plateau including Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Mansfield, and Badger Mountain Road could receive snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches with highest amounts above 1,500 feet. Motorists should plan on difficult travel conditions Tuesday night and reduced visibility at times.