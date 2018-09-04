Regional Library Programs on Birds of Prey

An organization that has been counting the number of raptors like eagles and hawks in North Central Washington for two decades will be presenting some educational programs next week. HawkWatch International will present programs at four North Central Regional Library (NCRL) branches this month as part of its annual fall raptor migrant program. The organization has been counting and observing hawks and other migrating raptors from a location on Chelan Ridge north of Lake Chelan since 1998.

Dave Oleyar, a senior scientist for HawkWatch International, will give presentations at Waterville Public Library at 5 p.m. Sept. 10; Entiat Public Library at 5 p.m. Sept. 12; Pateros Public Library at 4 p.m. Sept. 14; and Brewster Public Library at 11 a.m. Sept. 13.

The program, Raptor Rendezvous, will include a history of HawkWatch International’s work, why long-term monitoring of raptor migration is important, an update on ongoing research, and a discussion of conservation concerns for birds of prey.

HawkWatch began its annual bird count at Chelan Ridge in late August and will continue until the end of October. The public is invited to visit the site to observe the work and look for birds.

Between 2,000 and 3,000 migrants and up to 17 different species are observed at the site each season. The most common species are spare-shinned hawks, red-tailed hawks, Cooper’s hawks, northern harrier, golden eagles, and American kestrels.

HawkWatch will host its ninth annual Hawkfest will held at Pateros Memorial Park on Sept. 15, which will include family activities, live bird demonstrations, and shuttles up to the Chelan Ridge observation site.

In addition to the NCRL presentations , HawkWatch will be presenting programs at the Chelan Chamber of Commerce Sept. 13th at 7 p.m.; and Sept. 14th at the Pateros Firehouse at 7 p.m.

North Central Regional Library provided details in a press release