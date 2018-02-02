Regional Teacher of the Year Invites Public Into Classroom

Jon Magnus is the Regional Teacher of the Year and teaches French at Wenatchee High School. He is inviting the public to come visit his class.

“As a regional teacher of the year, we are asked to create a body of work or a platform,” says Jon, who is an author and worked in business at Boeing before becoming a teacher. The work he chose to take on this year is to help people understand what really goes on public schools. “ I think the best way to do that is to have people actually come in and experience it themselves.”

Having “straddled both worlds” of business and public education, Jon wants to create another venue for open communication between the public and school teachers. He invited people “to have a first-hand view of what a class looks like in the year 2018, to share information about some of the challenges that we face as public school teachers . . . to just give a little insight into what the classroom in 2018 really looks like.”

When visitors come to class they’ll meet with Jon for about fifteen minutes, then go to class. “They will have a chance to meet all the kids to shake their hands. The kids will introduce themselves in French. Then they’ll be able to sit back and watch and see exactly what a class looks like.”

To sign up go to the Wenatchee High School web page at http://www.wenatcheeschools.org/whs

Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click on the “Come to Class” button. “They’ll be asked a few of simple questions,” says Jon. “What your name is and when you were last in a class, and maybe what your role is in the community.”

Most of all, says Magnus, he wants the experience to be fun. “My philosophy of education is that learning and having fun are not mutually exclusive,” says Jon. “Hopefully people will feel better informed when they see the different types of activities we can do to create an ambiance in class that is fun, but also rigorous. To see that students are truly learning.”

More about Jon Magnus as Regional Teacher of the Year

Jon Magnus was one of nine teachers selected across the state to be considered for Washington State Teacher of the Year. The final honor went to Mandy Manning of Joel E. Ferris High School in Spokane.

Jon said the process was affirming, and the opportunities to contribute will continue. “I feel like I can take the knowledge I’ve gained as a teacher over the last seventeen years, and have a voice at a different level,” Jon says. The finalists spent several days on the campus at Evergreen State College getting to know one another as they participated in the activities that would help judges choose one from among the nine.

The nine teachers are now a part of a group for life, with a body of work to do. They were tasked with creating a platform about education to carry forward. Jon says his platform is to shift the narrative on public education and teachers. “People don’t understand what teaching is really all about,” says Jon. “You don’t just step into a classroom, snap your fingers, and do a fantastic class, and then you’re done for the day. You go home after school, you prep, you correct papers, you call parents, and all the other things that nobody sees. It’s about the art of teaching.”

Along with being the NCESD 171 2018 Regional Teacher of the Year, Jon is a Washington State University Educator of Excellence. “I feel excited again to do even bigger and better things,” says Jon. “ I’m the eternal optimist. I really feel like we can make a difference.”

The Wenatchee School District provided this press release