Reichert, Newhouse comment after vote on temporary spending bill

WASHINGTON (AP) – The House has passed a temporary government-wide funding bill that would avert a government shutdown this weekend.

The measure still faces iffy prospects in the Senate, where Democrats are poised to block it in hopes of spurring slow-moving talks on immigration.

The measure would keep the government running through Feb. 16. The government faces a partial shutdown at midnight Friday, an outcome both sides say they want to avoid but one that seems increasingly possible.

The 230-197 vote came after an influential bloc of House conservatives won promises of future action on separate legislation to bolster the military and tighten immigration laws. House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows announced the group’s support after talks with House GOP leaders and President Donald Trump.

4th District Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) today released the following statement after voting for H.R. 195 – Extension of Continuing Appropriations Act.

“Congress must continue to fulfill our responsibility to provide for vital priorities such as paying our troops and a six-year, long-term reauthorization to fully fund the expired Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), which provides care for 60,000 low-income children in Washington state,” said Rep. Newhouse. “CHIP expired in September. This legislation not only provides the longest extension in the program’s history, but it is fully paid for and increases every year for the next six years. I have already voted in support of renewing the expired CHIP program twice, and I voted to support it again a third time. As a strong supporter of a negotiated legislative solution for DACA beneficiaries, I have continuously pushed for a solution as soon as possible before the March deadline for DACA, and I will continue to do so. I feel the palpable frustration of waiting until the last minute to address multiple issues that have real consequences for people. I supported this legislation today to fulfill responsibilities that are time sensitive, but expired in September. Today’s vote was about ensuring that children in Washington state continue to have access to health care, and I call on my colleagues in the Senate support passage.”

8th District Rep. Dave Reichert also released a statement

“I supported this legislation to keep the government running not only because we must ensure our government can continue to provide critical services but also because of what it means for our children. Today, Congress funded CHIP for 6 years – the longest extension we have ever made to this vital program, providing certainty to families across the country who rely on it,” Rep. Reichert said. “Programs like this should not suffer because Congress needs extra time to craft a long-term solution to government spending. I am also pleased that we are providing relief from several taxes that have been burdening American workers, patients, and businesses since passage of the health care law.”