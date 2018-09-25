Remarks at School Board Meeting Draw Criticism

Wenatchee School Board member Sarah Knox’s comments at a recent workshop have been called racist, sexist and age discriminatory by a local attorney.

Our news partner, iFiber One News reported that Knox said during a Sep. 17th workshop discussion that one of the four firms under review for a Superintendent’s search employed “old white men”

Local attorney James Brown sent a letter to the Wenatchee School District raising concerns that said Knox’s comments could expose the District to possibile discrimination claims. Brown also suggested Knox should attend sensitivity training and consider resigning from the School Board.

At this Monday’s School Board meeting, Knox said she misspoke and chose the wrong words. Knox said she was attempting to be “concise” when she remarked at the September 17th workshop and pledged to be more professional in the future.

The board has not finalized a decision and or offered a contract to the finalist.