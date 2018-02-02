Rep. Dan Newhouse: “Alarmed by methods used to conduct surveillance of an American citizen”

READ THE GOP MEMO

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Republican-led House Intelligence Committee has released a memo based on classified information that alleges the FBI abused U.S. government surveillance powers in its investigation into Russian election interference. President Donald Trump cleared the way for publication of the memo despite the FBI saying it had “grave concerns” about the document’s accuracy. The four-page memo was drafted by Republicans on the committee chaired by Rep. Devin Nunes of California.

Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) released the following statement on the declassification and release of the memo on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) prepared by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence majority. Newhouse signed a letter urging the memo’s release with 65 Members of Congress that was sent to House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) on January 19th.

“When I read the memo, I was alarmed by methods and information used to conduct surveillance of an American citizen,” said Rep. Newhouse. “I support President Trump’s decision to make the memo available to the public so that the American people can read this information themselves. Americans must be able to trust that the FISA process is above reproach. Today’s release is not about the Special Counsel’s investigation, but it is about ensuring trust that the FBI and DOJ – whose professionals conduct critical work every day to protect our country – are acting at all times with the highest level of discretion when vetting information used to conduct domestic surveillance.” Dan Newhouse (R) WA-4th