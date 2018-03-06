Rep. Dent’s Bills Head to Governor

Three bills sponsored by Rep. Tom Dent are headed to the governor’s desk for his signature after their passage through the Legislature.

“The three bills are in priority areas for me – wildfires, aviation, and children and family services issues,” said Dent, R-Moses Lake. “The short sessions are fast and furious. I am pleased to be able to get legislation through the process on these issues this year.”

All three bills passed with unanimous votes in both the House and Senate.

Dent’s House Bill 1656 directs the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to convene a Community Aviation Revitalization Board to provide loans to certain public use airports for projects.

“This is an opportunity to fund much needed capital and preservation projects at public-use airports,” Dent said.

House Bill 2785 would require the Department of Children, Youth, and Families to provide foster parents with a list of foster parent rights and responsibilities at orientation before licensure, when they receive their license, and at license renewal.

“This legislation is the result of a meeting I had last year with a foster parent group. We want to ensure that those who want to be foster parents are getting the information they need,” Dent added.

House Bill 2561 would have the commissioner of public lands direct the wildland fire advisory committee to review, analyze, and make recommendations on the wildfire prevention, response, and suppression activities. The committee would also evaluate the existing fire mobilization process and identify potential efficiencies or other reforms that may lead to a more effective, coordinated wildfire response.

The Legislature is scheduled to adjourn March 8.